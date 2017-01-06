Alcatel A3 XL with 6 inch display, fingerprint scanner and Android Nougat unveiled

While the high-end smartphones are getting updated to Android Nougat, Alcatel has now launched a Nougat powered smartphone at the on-going CES 2017 – the Alcatel A3 XL.

Alcatel has announced the launch of the Alcatel A3 XL, which is the company’s latest 4G smartphone in the A series with a fingerprint scanner. The device has a massive 6 inch IPS display with resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.1 GHz MediaTek processor with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

The Alcatel A3 XL has an 8 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 5 MP camera with LED flash. The device runs on the latest Android Nougat version with a 3000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity. The handset is priced at $200 (approx. Rs. 13500) and is expected to roll out in Q1 2017.

Speaking about the Alcatel A3 XL, Vittorio Di Mauro, Senior Vice President Smart Connectivity Division, Alcatel, said, “Our audience are those who really live on-the-go, are creative, socially active and are highly engaged with their communities of friends, family and work colleagues. The new Alcatel A3 XL enables them to watch the best HD movies and get an all-round fabulous multimedia experience, including gaming that involves high-volume data transfer. In short, it gives them a lot of bang for their buck. They will enjoy it.”

Alcatel A3 XL specs:

6.0 inch display

1280 x 720 pixels resolution

1.1 GHz quad core MediaTek MT8735B processor

Mali-T720 GPU

1 GB RAM

8 GB internal memory

8 MP primary camera

5 MP front facing camera

Android v7.0 Nougat

3000 mAh battery