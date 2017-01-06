Vodafone now offers unlimited free voice calls for its postpaid RED customers starting at Rs. 399

After Airtel updated its myPlan Infinity postpaid plans to offer unlimited voice calls, Vodafone has now revamped its Vodafone Red postpaid plans with exciting offerings.

Vodafone India has overhauled its Vodafone Red postpaid plans to offer unlimited free local and STD voice calls to any network in India starting at Rs. 399. The plans also offer bundled 3G/4G data depending on the plans. Additionally, the plan also offers free text messages.

The entry-level plan, which is priced at a monthly rental of just Rs. 399 would offer unlimited local and STD voice calls along with 1 GB of 4G data and 100 SMS. However, this plan would be available to select circles.

Other plans include the Rs. 499 plans which would be available to all circles and would offer unlimited local and STD voice calls along with 3 GB of 4G data and 100 SMS. The Rs. 699 plans would offer unlimited local and STD voice calls along with 5 GB of 4G data and 100 SMS.