Xiaomi launches Pearl White variant of bezel-less Xiaomi Mi MIX

Months after unveiling the unique bezel-less Xiaomi Mi MIX smartphone, Xiaomi has now launched the pearl white colour variant of the handset.

Xiaomi has announced the launch of the Pearl White variant of the Xiaomi Mi MIX, which is the company’s bezel-less smartphone with ceramic body. The smartphone uses Cantilever piezoelectric ceramic acoustic system instead of a standard earpiece. Also the standard proximity sensor is replaced by ultrasonic technology. The handset also has a fingerprint scanner on the back.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX has a massive 6.4 inch display with a whopping 91.3 percent screen-to-body ratio and resolution of 2040 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the 2.3 GHz quad core Snapdragon 821 processor and is available in two variants – one with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage and the other with 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX has a 16 MP rear facing auto focus camera with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture and dual-tone LED flash. There is also a front facing 5 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 4400 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity. The handset is expected to be released later this year.

