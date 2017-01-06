Xiaomi Mi TV 4 with slim frameless design launched

Alongside the bezel-less Xiaomi Mi MIX smartphones, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Mi TV 4 with a slim frameless design.

Xiaomi has announced the launch of the Xiaomi Mi TV 4 which flaunts a modular TV design that separates the display from the electronics and a 4.9 mm frameless design. The TV has a 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and is powered by a quad core 64 bit TV processor. It also features a Dolby Atmos audio technology with 2 up-firing speakers.

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4 is integrated with 10 speakers, 2 wireless rear satellite speakers, and a subwoofer. The TV runs on Android OS with a layer of Patch Wall which is based on deep learning AI technology and can curate content based on recommendations. The TV is available in 49 inch, 55 inch and 65 inch variants.