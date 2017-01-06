Samsung Galaxy J1 with 4.5 inch display and 4G VoLTE support launched in India for Rs. 6890

Keeping up with the demand for affordable 4G VoLTE enabled smartphones, Samsung has now launched the Samsung Galaxy J1 (4G) in India.

Samsung has quietly launched the Samsung Galaxy J1 (4G), which is the company’s latest ultra-affordable 4G smartphone in the j series. The device has a 4.5 inch Super AMOLED display with resolution of 800 x 480 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.3 GHz quad core Spreadtrum processor with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

The Samsung Galaxy J1 (4G) has a 5 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 2 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 2050 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity. The handset is priced at Rs. 6890 and is available in gold, black and white colour options.

Samsung Galaxy J1 (4G) specs:

4.5 inch display

800 x 480 pixels resolution

1.3 GHz quad core Spreadtrum SC7727SE processor

Mali 400 GPU

1 GB RAM

8 GB internal memory

5 MP primary camera

2 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

2050 mAh battery