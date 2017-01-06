OnePlus opens first OnePlus Experience Store in Bengaluru

After following an online-only retail method, OnePlus has finally decided to go physical with it its OnePlus Experience Store brand retail store in India.

OnePlus has announced the opening of its first OnePlus Experience Store in India. The store, located on Brigade Road in Bangalore, is said to be the first-of-its-kind single brand retail store in India. It would act as a one-stop destination to experience the complete range of OnePlus products including smartphones, accessories and lifestyle merchandise.

The OnePlus Experience Store, which is Spread over 14000 sq.ft, is one of the biggest store in the retail hub and is spread over four zones with an independent service center in the basement, a retail cum community zone on the ground and mezzanine floors, a swanky office space on the upper floors and a cafe cum lounge area on the rooftop.

The OnePlus Experience Store based at Hira Property at No.5, New No. 213, Brigade Road, Bangalore, will be open to customers from January 7, 2 PM. OnePlus will also have exclusive launch-day offers at the store, including offers on the OnePlus 3T 64GB and 128GB in Gunmetal and OnePlus 3T 64GB in Soft Gold.

Speaking about the launch, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager – India, OnePlus, said, “At OnePlus, we are committed to making superior technology and quality products accessible to our users. We are pleased to launch our first ever experience store in India, one of our most important markets, and dedicate it to the OnePlus community who is the core of our very existence. It is for this very community that the store was designed, to deliver a personalised experience, while allowing them to try and test complete range of our products before making a purchase.”