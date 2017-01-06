Vodafone launches SuperHour packs; Offers unlimited data at Rs. 16 per hour

Just after Airtel announced the free data offer to its subscribers, Vodafone has now launched the SuperHour scheme for its customers.

Vodafone India has announced the launch of the unique SuperHour pack for its prepaid customers across the country. The pack, which offers unlimited benefits, starts as low as Rs. 7 and can be purchased repeatedly through digital channels or retail touch points.

With the Vodafone SuperHour pack, users can avail unlimited 3G/4G data for an hour for Rs. 16. Customers can also avail one hour of unlimited Vodafone to Vodafone voice calls at just Rs. 7. Vodafone 2G customers can avail the SuperHour pack at just Rs. 5.

The Vodafone SuperHour pack would be commercially available to prepaid subscribers starting from January 9. However, the offer is not available to customers in Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Speaking about the offer, Sandeep Kataria, Chief Commercial Officer, Vodafone India, said, “We are breaking all shackles that concern customers in their use of internet with SuperHour. Our customers are now increasingly consuming more content and video online and with this SuperHour offer, they will be able to enjoy more of it in a worry free manner.”