Honor starts beta testing Android Nougat update for Honor 5C in India

With most of the smartphone manufacturers rolling out the Android Nougat update for its users, Honor is also dedicatedly working towards the release and has opened up beta testing for the Honor 5C.

Honor has announced the beta testing for EMUI 5.0 based on the Android Nougat version for the Honor 5C in India. The company is currently recruiting Honor 5C beta testers to experience, collaborate, and help identify bugs in the Preview versions of Honor’s EMUI Software. The testing program will be carried out in two batches consisting of 50 and 100 users respectively.

On joining the BETA Test program, testers will automatically get the latest Beta version of EMUI through an over-the-air (OTA) as and when they are made available. However, users need to be in the NEM-L22C675B140/ B151 version to receive the Android Nougat update. For more details and the guidelines, Honor 5C users can visit the Honor India forums.