ZTE Blade V8 Pro with 5.5 inch full HD display and dual rear camera setup announced

Keeping up with the rising trend for smartphones with dual camera setup, ZTE has now launched the ZTE Blade V8 Pro.

ZTE has announced the launch of the ZTE Blade V8 Pro, which is the company’s latest 4G smartphone in the Blade series with a dual rear camera setup. The device has a 5.5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.5 GHz octa core Snapdragon 625 processor with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

The ZTE Blade V8 Pro has a dual rear camera setup with 13 MP camera sensors and dual-tone LED flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 3140 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity. The handset is available in black diamond colour.

Speaking about the ZTE Blade V8 Pro, Lixin Cheng, chairman and CEO, ZTE USA, said, “First launched in Asia, the Blade series has expanded to countries throughout Europe and Mexico due to growing consumer demands.”

ZTE Blade V8 Pro specs:

5.5 inch display

1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

1.5 GHz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor

3 GB RAM

32 GB internal memory

13 MP primary camera

13 MP secondary camera

8 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

3140 mAh battery