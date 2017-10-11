Last month, Indian smartphone brand Intex launched its budget smartphone Aqua Lions 2 in India. Now today, the company has launched two more smartphones in the country under the same series, dubbed Intex Aqua Lions X1 and Aqua Lions X1+.

The Intex Aqua Lions X1 and Aqua Lions X1+ both look the same and have similar specs with some differences. The Intex Aqua Lions X1 is powered by MediaTek’s MT6737 quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.3 GHz and is coupled with 2 GB RAM. It boots up to Android 7.0 Nougat and ships with a 2800 mAh battery that keeps the light on.

For photography, the Intex Aqua Lions X1 has a 13 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front, and, to save all the photos and videos taken with these cameras, you get 16 GB of internal storage with external storage expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card.

The highlight of the Intex Aqua Lions X1 though is its 5-inch HD display which Intex says is “Shatterproof” and is “multiple times tougher than conventional glass”. The phone also has a fingerprint scanner on its back which apart from unlocking your phone can click photos and answer phone calls.

Speaking about the Intex Aqua Lions X1+, it comes with the same set of specifications found on the X1, however, both the smartphones differ in terms of the amount of RAM and internal storage. The X1 comes with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage, whereas, the X1+ has 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage.

That said, both these smartphones also come with services and apps like DataBack, Prime Videos, MiFon Security and Swiftkey.

“The shatterproof series, Aqua Lions X1 and Aqua Lions X1+, is our latest tech marvel, a symbol of style, strength and performance for the ubiquitous users and the market. For this Diwali, we have brought out a complete package having all the right features – 3GB RAM, fingerprint sensor, big battery and latest OS for the tech savvy consumers. We are sure the shatterproof series will give consumers stress free handling of their smart phone and will be a delight for all.” said Ms. Nidhi Markanday, Director, Intex Technologies.

Intex Aqua Lions X1 Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor

1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB GPU: Mali-T720 MP1

Mali-T720 MP1 Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS Shatterproof display

5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS Shatterproof display Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash

13 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with LED flash

5 MP with LED flash Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Hybrid SIM Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)

Hybrid SIM Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, microUSB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, microUSB Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Black, Champagne, Blue

Black, Champagne, Blue Battery: 2800 mAh

Intex Aqua Lions X1+ Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor

1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: Mali-T720 MP1

Mali-T720 MP1 Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS Shatterproof display

5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS Shatterproof display Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash

13 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with LED flash

5 MP with LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Hybrid SIM Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)

Hybrid SIM Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, microUSB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, microUSB Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Black, Champagne, Blue

Black, Champagne, Blue Battery: 2800 mAh

Intex Aqua Lions X1 and X1+ Price in India and Availability

Price of Intex Aqua Lions X1: ₹7499

₹7499 Price of Intex Aqua Lions X1+: ₹8499

₹8499 Availability: Available through retail stores across India

Special Offer