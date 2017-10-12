OxygenOS 4.5.12 update rolling out to OnePlus 5

More than a week ago, Chinese manufacturer OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS 4.5.11 update to OnePlus 5 with some bug fixes and updated security patch. Now, the company has started rolling out yet another update in the form of OxygenOS 4.5.12.

The OxygenOS 4.5.12 update is based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and comes along with some bug fixes. With this update, OnePlus claims to have improved app launching speeds and fixed audio lag in YouTube video. Well, the entire change log is exactly the same as the one OxygenOS 4.5.11 had, however, what’s new with 4.5.12 update is the bug fix for missing icon of Download app that was reported in 4.5.11.

Here’s the entire change log of OxygenOS 4.5.12 update for OnePlus 5:

Fixed bug of missing icon of Download app in 4.5.11

Supports customization of notification ringtone

Improved launching speed of apps‎

Optimized adaptive brightness

Fixed issue of YouTube video lagging behind audio

Fixed display issues of some UI elements

Updated Android security patch to September

Fixed issue of no 4G+ network in some regions

General bug fixes

The OxygenOS 4.5.12 update is 45 MB in size and is rolled out incrementally over the air which means only a small percentage of users will receive it initially. However, the roll out should complete in a week. If you don’t get update notification, you can check for it manually by heading over to the Settings > System updates menu.

