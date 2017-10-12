Xiaomi Redmi 4 and Redmi Note 4 now available for purchase at Big Bazaar stores in India

Back in January this year, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 4 in India. Later in May, the company launched the Redmi 4 in the country. Initially, the Redmi Note 4 was available for purchase through Flipkart and Mi.com, whereas, the Redmi 4 was sold through Amazon India as well as Mi.com. Now, the company has announced that both these smartphones will be available for purchase from Big Bazaar stores as well.

Announcing the Xiaomi & @BigBazaar partnership! Now get Redmi 4 and Redmi Note 4 at a Big Bazaar near you! #XiaomiAtBigBazaar pic.twitter.com/MWSSI5FT1M — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) October 11, 2017

Both these smartphones, the Redmi 4 and Redmi Note 4, have been very popular in India. The company sold over 1 Million units of the Redmi Note 4 in India in 45 days, whereas, the Redmi 4 broke the Redmi Note 4’s record by crossing the 1 Million mark in just 30 days.

Now that both these smartphones will be available from Big Bazaar during Diwali, we expect the company to sell more units of these smartphones as people will be able to check them out before spending their money. Having said that, this isn’t the first time these smartphones will be sold offline as the company already sells them through their Mi Home stores in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR.

Mi Fans can buy @Xiaomi phones at a special prices at @BigBazaar stores, plus No Cost EMI offers, & offers on all @ICICIBank cards. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/zwJO7NWXfe — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) October 11, 2017

However, with both these smartphones now available at over 240 Big Bazaar stores, they will be available for offline purchase to more number of people. Xiaomi is offering Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4 at special prices and there are offers on ICICI Bank debit/credit cards. Moreover, customers also have the option to buy them through EMI without paying any interest.

So, are you planning to buy either of these smartphones?