Nokia 9 renders leaked online show off small bezels, curved edges and lack of 3.5 mm headphone jack

This year, HMD Global owned Nokia has launched a total of four smartphones – Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 8. Except the Nokia 8, the rest of the Nokia smartphones are budget and mid-range smartphones. However, the company is said to be working on an entry-level smartphone dubbed Nokia 2, renders of which had surfaced online last month. Now, renders of yet another Nokia smartphone have surfaced online. It’s a flagship smartphone and is called Nokia 9.

These renders of Nokia 9 have been leaked by OnLeaks in collaboration with CompareRaja. These aren’t press renders though, rather, as is always the case with OnLeaks, they are based on factory CAD files of the phone, hence, chances are we might see a different product at the time of launch. However, going by OnLeaks’ past record, this is pretty much what the Nokia 9 will look like.

According to these renders, the Nokia 9 will have small bezels. It is said to have a 5.5-inch AMOLED display having Quad-HD resolution. The display also seems to be curved at the edges. Also, as the phone is having bezel-less design, the fingerprint scanner is moved to the back.

Apart from the fingerprint scanner at the back, you can also see the dual camera setup placed in a vertical orientation at the center of the phone. Moreover, you can also see the Nokia moniker. Besides, the back of the phone also seems to be curved at the edges, which should help users hold it more comfortably.

At the right side of the phone is the power button and volume rocker, and, to the top is the secondary mic. Moving on to the bottom, you can see the USB Type-C port flanked by speaker grilles and primary mic. Wondering where the 3.5 mm headphone jack is? Well, there’s no 3.5 mm headphone jack on the Nokia 9, and, it isn’t too surprising, considering how many manufacturers (including Google) have ditched the 3.5 mm headphone jack on their smartphones.

In terms of innards, the Nokia 9 is said to be powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC that would be coupled with 4 GB RAM. It will be available in two storage options – 64 GB and 128 GB – and will likely run Android Oreo out of the box.

Nokia 9 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.5-inch QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) curved AMOLED display

5.5-inch QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) curved AMOLED display Rear Camera: Dual 12 MP or 13 MP

Dual 12 MP or 13 MP Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

For now, there isn’t much information available about the Nokia 9, however, we are pretty sure to hear more about this Nokia flagship in the coming weeks or maybe months.

