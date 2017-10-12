How to use Autofill in Android Oreo [Guide]

If you use Google Chrome for browsing the Internet, you must have noticed that whenever you log in to a website for the first time, you are asked whether you want to save your login credentials with Google Chrome. If you agree, your login credentials like username and password are saved in Chrome so that when you visit that website next time, you don’t have to enter them again as they are auto-filled by Chrome.

This not only applies to username and password, but other details as well, like your phone number, address and more. With Android Oreo, Google extends this feature to the apps, which means you don’t have to type in your login details every time you sign in to an app because they are already saved with Chrome via Google’s Smart Lock. If you want to try it out, we show you how to use autofill in Android Oreo with this article. Read on.

How to use Autofill in Android Oreo

Step 1: To use autofill in Android Oreo, you will have to make sure that the Autofill service is enabled on your smartphone. To do this, go to the Settings > System > Languages & input > Advanced > Autofill service menu.

Step 2: Now inside the Autofill service menu, select the ‘Autofill with Google‘ option and then tap on ‘OK‘ (you can also select password manager like LastPass or 1Password if you have it installed on your smartphone).

If you have added multiple Google accounts on your smartphone, you will have to choose a Google ID under which you want to save your details. Once done, tap on Continue, and you will be shown different options like Personal Information, Addresses, Credit Cards and Saved passwords. If you tap on it, you will be able to see the information that you have saved for auto-filling.

Step 3: Now if you log in to an app, say Twitter, you will see a message saying “Save password to Autofill with Google“. To use autofill in Android Oreo, tap on the ‘Save‘ option.

Well that’s it. You are all done. Now whenever you open that app again (Twitter in our case), you will be shown a list of all the saved credentials. To sign in automatically, just tap on the username of the account you want to sign in to and then tap on Log in. This eliminates the need to remember and type in the password as it will be fetched from Chrome and will be filled in automatically into the field.

How to delete autofill details ?

If for some reasons, you want to delete these credentials from Google, you can head over to the Settings > System > Languages & input > Advanced menu and then tap on the gear icon next to the Autofill service option.

After that, tap on Saved passwords. On doing so, you will be taken to the accounts.google.com webpage in Chrome where you will have to log in again. After that, you will see all the passwords you have saved with Google. To delete any one of them, just tap on the delete icon next to that particular app and your login credentials will be deleted. However, do keep in mind that after doing so, you will no longer be able to use autofill in Android Oreo for that specific app which means you will have to manually type in your username and password every time you want to log in to that app.

So, that was all about how you can use autofill in Android Oreo. After the Picture-in-Picture Mode and Notifications Dots, this Autofill feature is our favorite feature in Android Oreo. This not only eliminates the need to type in your username and password every time you log in to an app, but, it’s also useful for those who have a problem remembering their passwords for different apps, because once the credentials are saved with Google (or the aforementioned password managers), you only have to select them from the respective username/email-ID from the list that will be shown to you when you are logging in to an app.

As this feature is introduced with Android 8.0 Oreo, you will need a smartphone running Android Oreo to be able to use it. If your smartphone doesn’t run Android 8.0 Oreo, you can rely on password managers like LastPass and 1Password to remember passwords for you.

Now that you know how to use autofill in Android Oreo, we hope it will be much easier and quicker for you to log in to any apps installed on your smartphone. For more guides, you can take a look at our ‘How-To Guides‘ section.

