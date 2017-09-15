Press render of Nokia 2 surfaces online, might be launched on October 5

HMD Global, who owns Nokia, has launched quite a few Android smartphones this year. The company has launched Nokia 3, 5, 6, and more recently, the flagship Nokia 8. Except the Nokia 8, the rest of the Nokia smartphones are budget and mid-range smartphones. However, it looks like the company will soon announce an entry-level smartphone – dubbed Nokia 2 – as a press render of this smartphone has just surfaced online.

The press render of Nokia 2 was leaked by Evan Blass on Twitter. Apart from sharing the renders of Nokia 2 in Black and White color, he didn’t reveal any other information like the underlying hardware, price or availability.

After looking at these renders, the first thing you would notice are the on-screen navigation buttons ,because the physical navigation buttons that we have seen on Nokia 3, 5, 6 and 8 have been removed from the Nokia 2.

Well, with the removal of physical navigation buttons, there’s a lot of unused spaced at the bottom. We would have loved to see Nokia either fitting in a larger screen into the phone to utilize this wasted space, or, maybe the company should have just reduced those bezels.

At the back, you will see the typical vertically oriented camera module along with the Nokia moniker below it. Moreover, there also seems to be the speaker further down below to the bottom right. Well, let’s just hope that it’s loud enough so that the sound coming off it won’t get muffled when the phone’s placed on its back on a flat surface.

Furthermore, you can also see the Nokia 2 running the stock version of Android, however, we are unsure whether it’s Android 7.1.1 Nougat or Android 8.0 Oreo. But again, as HMD Global has already confirmed the Oreo update for Nokia 3, 5, 6 and 8, we don’t see any reason for the company to not roll out the Oreo update to Nokia 2 (if it launches with Nougat out of the box).

In terms of hardware, the Nokia 2 is said to be powered by Snapdragon 210/212 SoC paired which would be paired with 1 GB RAM. Other expected specs include 8 GB internal storage, around 5-inch HD display and a 4000 mAh battery which would be largest yet on a Nokia smartphone.

Like we already said, there’s no information yet regarding its pricing. However, going by the homescreen shown in the render, the company might unveil it on October 5.