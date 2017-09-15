Here’s a list of Motorola smartphones confirmed to get Android 8.0 Oreo update

Last month, Google announced the latest version of Android – Android 8.0 Oreo – and since then, a couple of smartphone manufacturers like HTC, Sony and Nokia have confirmed the Oreo update for their devices. Well now, the latest one to confirm the Android 8.0 Oreo update for its smartphones is the Lenovo owned Motorola.

Motorola, in a blog post has shared a list of its smartphones that will be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo. With the Oreo update, these smartphones will get features like smart text selection, autofill framework and much more.

Here’s the full list of Motorola smartphones that will receive Android 8.0 Oreo update:

Moto Z

Moto Z Droid

Moto Z Force Droid

Moto Z Play

Moto Z Play Droid

Moto Z2 Play

Moto Z2 Force Edition

Moto X4

Moto G5

Moto G5 Plus

Moto G5S

Moto G5S Plus

Well, as you can see, the list doesn’t include smartphones like the Moto E4, Moto E4 Plus, Moto C and Moto C Plus which were launched a couple of months ago. Of course, these are low-end smartphones so probably Motorola have kept them on a lower priority. But again, there’s no guarantee that either of these four smartphones will be updated to Oreo as there’s no word from Motorola yet in that regard.

Moreover, Motorola has also excluded the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus smartphones that were only launched last year. Well, let’s just hope that the company will roll out the Oreo update for these smartphones as well.

Also, speaking of the Moto smartphones confirmed to get Oreo upgrade, Motorola hasn’t shared any specific dates for the roll out of this update, however, the company has said that the update will roll out “starting this fall”.

By the way, has your Motorola smartphone made it to this list of smartphones getting the Oreo update?