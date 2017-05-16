Moto C Plus with 5 inch HD display and 4000 mAh battery announced
Alongside the entry-level Moto C, Motorola also unveiled the Moto C Plus with a long-lasting battery.
Motorola has announced the launch of the Moto C Plus, which is the company’s latest ultra-affordable smartphone offering in the new C series with a massive 4000 mAh battery. The device has a 5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a quad core MediaTek processor with 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.
The Moto C has an 8 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 2 MP camera with LED flash. The device runs on the latest Android Nougat version with a 4000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity.
Moto C Plus specs:
- 5.0 inch display
- 1280 x 720 pixels resolution
- 1.3 GHz quad core MediaTek MT6737 processor
- 1 GB RAM
- 16 GB internal memory
- 8 MP primary camera
- 2 MP front facing camera
- Android v7.0 Nougat
- Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE
- 4000 mAh battery
Moto C Plus Price and Availability:
The handset priced at starting at €119 (approx. Rs. 8000). The phone is available in Metallic Cherry, Pearl White, Fine Gold and Starry Black colour options.
