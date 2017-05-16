Alongside the entry-level Moto C, Motorola also unveiled the Moto C Plus with a long-lasting battery.

Motorola has announced the launch of the Moto C Plus, which is the company’s latest ultra-affordable smartphone offering in the new C series with a massive 4000 mAh battery. The device has a 5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a quad core MediaTek processor with 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

The Moto C has an 8 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 2 MP camera with LED flash. The device runs on the latest Android Nougat version with a 4000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity.

Moto C Plus specs:

5.0 inch display

1280 x 720 pixels resolution

1.3 GHz quad core MediaTek MT6737 processor

1 GB RAM

16 GB internal memory

8 MP primary camera

2 MP front facing camera

Android v7.0 Nougat

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE

4000 mAh battery

Moto C Plus Price and Availability:

The handset priced at starting at €119 (approx. Rs. 8000). The phone is available in Metallic Cherry, Pearl White, Fine Gold and Starry Black colour options.