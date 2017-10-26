OnePlus 5T to be reportedly released in late November

We have been hearing about the OnePlus 5T since a couple of weeks now. Thanks to all the rumors and leaks that we have come across, we do have a fair idea of what kind of design it will have and what will be the underlying hardware. However, what we didn’t know much about until now is it’s date of launch. Well, we still don’t know when exactly will this OnePlus 5T (or whatever else it’s called) will be launched. But, what we do know now is that it will be released in late November.

This information comes from reliable leakster Evan Blass who first confirmed that OnePlus is indeed working on a device that has a display with aspect ratio of 18:9 with the release slated for “end of November”.

I take this back. Just heard from someone I consider reliable that they are indeed working on an 18:9 model for end of November release. https://t.co/8pc7Z51Xli — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 25, 2017

Then, he followed it up by saying that this upcoming OnePlus smartphone, which is said to be OnePlus 5T, will be released after November 20. Well, as this information comes from Evan Blass, we will indeed see the upcoming OnePlus smartphone being released after November 20.

Got a second, reliable confirmation here, claiming a post-11/20 release. https://t.co/KDvBH8y7NO — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 25, 2017

Also, it’s worth noting that the OnePlus 3T, which was a mid-cycle refresh to OnePlus 3, was released last year in November. There weren’t any design differences between last year’s OnePlus 3 and 3T. However, this year, the OnePlus 5T (if that’s what the upcoming OnePlus phone is called) will come with a design that differs a bit from the OnePlus 5.

The OnePlus 5 comes with a 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with an aspect ratio of 16:9, but, the OnePlus 5T is said to come with a 6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display that has an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Moreover, as the 5T will be coming with a taller display and smaller bezels, the fingerprint scanner will now be moved on to the back of the device. It will still be powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC with up to 8 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage, but, apart from the display, it will also come with some improvements to the battery and the rear camera.

There’s no word yet from OnePlus and we are still far away from this expected release of the OnePlus 5T, hence, don’t be surprised if you see a lot more of it in the coming days, as we are pretty sure that leaks will just keep pouring in.