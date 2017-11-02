Another smartphone from Xiaomi’s Redmi Y series is Redmi Y1 Lite which is the lite variant of the selfie phone Redmi Y1 that equips a 16 MP front camera. Xiaomi unveiled two new smartphones in India and the Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite is the budget-oriented smartphone priced at ₹6,999.

Xiaomi’s cheapest smartphone is yet big on display, it features a 5.5-inch screen. Assuming that this is the improved version of the old Xiaomi Redmi 4A launched in Q1 this year. The major changes here are the design, a larger battery, a larger sized screen, and new MIUI 9 software. The 3,080 mAh battery can last a day on a single charge according to Xiaomi. And no, it doesn’t come with a fingerprint sensor just like Redmi 4A.

The Redmi Y1 Lite runs on the newly released MIUI 9 software which is based on Android Nougat operating system. The MIUI 9 brings smoother UI, split screen support, improved drop down notification panel, icon animations, smart photo editing features including object removal.

The specifications of the Redmi Y1 Lite includes a 1.4 GHz quad-core processor from Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC paired with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage with options to expand it via microSD card. The microSD slot is provided standalone which means you can enjoy dual SIM functionality along with microSD expansion.

The Redmi Y1 Lite is exclusively available on Amazon India and the sale starts from 8th November at 12 PM. it is also available on Mi Homes and other offline partners including Reliance Digital. Offers include 280 GB 4G mobile data for Idea users. There is only one variant with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage priced at ₹6,999. It is available in two colors – Gold and Dark Gray.

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite Specifications

Display: 5.5-inch IPS Display, HD Resolution (1280 x 720 pixels), 2.5D curve, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite Price in India, Availability & Offers