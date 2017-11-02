It’s been a lot happening in the telecom industry since the launch of Reliance Jio 4G. Data is a huge thing now in the country, calling has gone unlimited and Telecom players are offering best-in-market plans to sustain in the industry. TATA DoCoMo has now entered the race battling with Reliance Jio, Airtel, BSNL, and others.

TATA DoCoMo has announced four best-valued plans with no hidden conditions for its prepaid users which includes unlimited voice calling and heavy data benefits. Starting off with the ₹148 pan that offers unlimited local and STD calling with 2 GB data for 28 days.

Tata Docomo new prepaid plans include:

₹148 plan – gives unlimited local and STD voice calling and 2 GB data valid for 28 days.

– gives unlimited local and STD voice calling and 2 GB data valid for 28 days. ₹349 plan – gives unlimited local and STD voice calling and 1 GB data per day (total 28 GB data) valid for 56 days.

– gives unlimited local and STD voice calling and 1 GB data per day (total 28 GB data) valid for 56 days. In addition to these two unlimited plans, customers can enjoy local and STD calls to any network at just 20 paise per minute with a first recharge plan of ₹64 or the Special Tariff Voucher of ₹22 (for existing users). All these plans apply to all the handsets. The new plans have been launched keeping in mind the needs of the always-connected generation.

Speaking about these new products, Mr. Prasanna Das, CBU-Head, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Tata Teleservices Limited, said,

“As always, our new tariffs are designed to offer maximum value to both our existing and new GSM Prepay customers and with no hidden conditions. We believe that our Unlimited Voice Combo Plans bring unmatched benefits that will enable customers to talk freely while the generous bundle of data will help them stay connected always, over a seamless network. Moreover, these plans are available for all users and handsets with no restrictions whatsoever.”