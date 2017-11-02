Xiaomi MIUI 9 Global ROM announced, here’s a list of compatible devices

Xiaomi MIUI 9 ROM announced for global markets. Alongside the two new Xiaomi smartphones – Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite, the MIUI 9, the latest update to Xiaomi’s popular Android-based operating system also been released and it will start rolling out the stable version on 3rd November i.e. tomorrow.

According to Xiaomi, MIUI 9 is lightning fast just like stock Android. The new MIUI 9 includes loads of features with an improved performance with fast app launches and a new look of the user interface in contrast to the MIUI 8.

Last year, MIUI 8 came up with features like SMS Caller ID, Dual Apps, scrolling screenshots, Second Space, and etc. This year, there’s more to it, the MIUI 9 fills the gap of MIUI 8, now it has a split-screen mode, an improved dropdown notification panel that enables users to quickly reply from the notification bar, as well as the app notifications, are grouped. It also has smart photo editing features including object removal. In addition to that, the MIUI 9 has much faster app launches and smoother UI experience.

MIUI 9 also brings a lot of Indian customizations including IRCTC cards in SMS, support for the Indian Panchang calendar and festival cards, as well as Horoscope, News, Sports, Health and Fitness, and ‘On this Day’ information. The gallery app now features 12 sticker sets out of which four are exclusively designed for India. Moreover, there’s a new App Vault feature that makes it easy to access to apps with one swipe.

List of devices that will receive MIUI 9 update

Mi MIX 2

Mi MIX

Mi 6

Mi 5s Plus

Mi 5s

Mi 5

Mi 4

Mi 4i

Mi 3

Mi 2

Mi Max 2

Mi Max Prime

Mi Max

Mi Note 3

Mi Note 2

Mi Note

Redmi Note 5A

Redmi Note 4X

Redmi Note 4

Redmi Note 3

Redmi Note 2

Redmi Note 4G Prime

Redmi Note 4G

Redmi 4X

Redmi 4

Redmi 4A

Redmi 3S Prime

Redmi 3S

Redmi 3

Redmi 2 Prime

Redmi 2

Redmi Y1s

Redmi Y1

MIUI 9 stable ROM will rollout to Redmi Note 4, Mi Max 2, and Mi MIX 2 tomorrow while the other supported devices will get the update within a month.