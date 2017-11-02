Honor Holly 4 Plus with 4,000 mAh battery launched in India
HUAWEI’s sub-brand Honor has launched the all-new Honor Holly 4 Plus smartphone with 4,000 mAh battery in India. The Holly 4 Plus is the higher variant of the Honor Holly 4 released last month. It flaunts an 8 MP front camera for selfie needs, 12 MP rear camera, Snapdragon 435 SoC and 32 GB storage, priced at ₹13,999.
Mr. P Sanjeev, Vice President – Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group India, said,
“The success of the Holly series was so overwhelming that it encouraged us to continue making improved and revolutionary products. The Holly 4 Plus has been curated to meet the preferences of our consumers better”
“We have received an exemplary response in all our recent launches from the tech experts and our target audience. This is another offering from us with an aim to cater to the diverse Indian market and serve it in the best way possible”, he added.
The Honor Holly 4 Plus has a 5.5-inch HD display with 2.5D curved-glass on top clad in a metallic finish body. The cameras include a 12 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera with beauty mode. The camera supports slow motion, time-lapse and pro mode for an engaging photography experience.
The Honor Holly 4 Plus is packed with a huge 4,000 mAh battery ensuring a long lasting battery life. According to Honor, the phone play 20 hours of videos, 66 hours of music, or 15 hours of web surfing on 4G on a single charge.
The Honor Holly 4 Plus is powered by a 1.4 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 Octa-Core SoC running on the Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1 skin on top. Furthermore, it carries 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 128 GB via microSD card.
Honor Holly 4 Plus Specifications
- Display: 5.5-inch IPS Display, HD Resolution (1280 x 720 pixels), 2.5D curve, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Operating System: EMUI 5.1, Android 7.0 Nougat
- Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back
- CPU: 1.4 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC
- GPU: Adreno 505
- Memory: 3 GB LPDDR3 RAM
- Storage: 32 GB internal, expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card
- Main Camera: 12 MP, LED flash
- Selfie Camera: 8 MP, Beauty Mode
- Cellular: 4G LTE support, VoLTE calling, 2x nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled, microSD on SIM2
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack, IR Blaster
- Battery: 4,000 mAh
- Colors: Grey, Gold, Silver
- Warranty: 1-year service warranty
Honor Holly 4 Plus Price in India & Availability
- Price: ₹13,999
- Availability: To be available starting 3rd November on all Honor offline stores and Honor partner stores pan Indian
