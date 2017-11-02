HUAWEI’s sub-brand Honor has launched the all-new Honor Holly 4 Plus smartphone with 4,000 mAh battery in India. The Holly 4 Plus is the higher variant of the Honor Holly 4 released last month. It flaunts an 8 MP front camera for selfie needs, 12 MP rear camera, Snapdragon 435 SoC and 32 GB storage, priced at ₹13,999.

Mr. P Sanjeev, Vice President – Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group India, said,

“The success of the Holly series was so overwhelming that it encouraged us to continue making improved and revolutionary products. The Holly 4 Plus has been curated to meet the preferences of our consumers better”

“We have received an exemplary response in all our recent launches from the tech experts and our target audience. This is another offering from us with an aim to cater to the diverse Indian market and serve it in the best way possible”, he added.

The Honor Holly 4 Plus has a 5.5-inch HD display with 2.5D curved-glass on top clad in a metallic finish body. The cameras include a 12 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera with beauty mode. The camera supports slow motion, time-lapse and pro mode for an engaging photography experience.

The Honor Holly 4 Plus is packed with a huge 4,000 mAh battery ensuring a long lasting battery life. According to Honor, the phone play 20 hours of videos, 66 hours of music, or 15 hours of web surfing on 4G on a single charge.

The Honor Holly 4 Plus is powered by a 1.4 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 Octa-Core SoC running on the Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1 skin on top. Furthermore, it carries 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 128 GB via microSD card.

Honor Holly 4 Plus Specifications

Display: 5.5-inch IPS Display, HD Resolution (1280 x 720 pixels), 2.5D curve, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

5.5-inch IPS Display, HD Resolution (1280 x 720 pixels), 2.5D curve, Corning Gorilla Glass protection Operating System: EMUI 5.1, Android 7.0 Nougat

EMUI 5.1, Android 7.0 Nougat Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back CPU: 1.4 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC

1.4 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC GPU: Adreno 505

Adreno 505 Memory: 3 GB LPDDR3 RAM

3 GB LPDDR3 RAM Storage: 32 GB internal, expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

32 GB internal, expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card Main Camera: 12 MP, LED flash

12 MP, LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP, Beauty Mode

8 MP, Beauty Mode Cellular: 4G LTE support, VoLTE calling, 2x nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled, microSD on SIM2

4G LTE support, VoLTE calling, 2x nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled, microSD on SIM2 Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack, IR Blaster

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack, IR Blaster Battery: 4,000 mAh

4,000 mAh Colors: Grey, Gold, Silver

Grey, Gold, Silver Warranty: 1-year service warranty

Honor Holly 4 Plus Price in India & Availability