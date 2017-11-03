Back in June this year, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO announced the R11. Now, as promised, the company has announced the OPPO R11s. Well, the OPPO R11s isn’t a successor to the R11, but, it does come with some design changes.

The OPPO R11 came with a 5.5-inch Full-HD display that had an aspect ratio of 16:9. Well, the OPPO R11s comes with a 6.01-inch Full-HD+ display that has an aspect ratio of 18:9. This helps the company reduce bezels at the top and bottom.

As the top and bottom bezels of the phone are now smaller, the fingerprint scanner at the front below the display that we saw on the OPPO R11 is now moved on to the back on the R11s. However, the back of the R11s does look similar to the R11.

Under the hood, the OPPO R11s comes with Snapdragon 660 SoC that we saw on the R11, and, it’s paired with 4 GB RAM. The R11s runs ColorOS 3.2 that’s based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The phone has 64 GB of internal storage, but, you also have the option to expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card.

In terms of photography, there’s a 20 MP camera on the front that has an aperture of f/2.0, and, at the back, you get a dual camera setup that’s a combination of one 16 MP and 20 MP cameras, both having f/1.7 aperture.

The OPPO R11s comes in three colors – Black, Champagne Gold and Red – and, keeping this entire package up and running is a 3205 mAh battery which comes with support for VOOC Flash Charging.

OPPO R11s Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: ColorOS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

ColorOS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 6.01-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio

6.01-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP + 20 MP with f/1.7 aperture, 6P lens, Portrait Mode and dual-tone LED flash

16 MP + 20 MP with f/1.7 aperture, 6P lens, Portrait Mode and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens and AI-based Beauty Mode

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens and AI-based Beauty Mode Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Black, Champagne Gold and Red

Black, Champagne Gold and Red Battery: 3205 mAh with VOOC Flash Charging

OPPO R11s Price and Availability

Price: ¥2999 (around $453/₹29,253)

¥2999 (around $453/₹29,253) Availability: Goes on sale in China from November 10. No word on availability in other markets

