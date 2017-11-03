BBK Electronics owned smartphone brand OPPO announced the R11s at an event in China. However, the R11s is not the only smartphone that was announced. Alongside the R11s, the company also announced the OPPO R11s Plus.

As the name suggests, the OPPO R11s Plus is bigger than the R11s. But, it does have a design similar to that of the R11s. Like the R11s, the R11s Plus also flaunts a bezel-less design and sports a full-screen display with 18:9 aspect ratio. However, the difference, is that while the R11s comes with a 6.01-inch display, the R11s Plus boasts a larger 6.43-inch display, having the same Full-HD+ resolution.

Well, the display is not the only thing that’s got an upgrade on the OPPO R11s Plus. The battery size has also been bumped up from 3205 mAh on the R11s to 4000 mAh on R11s Plus. Apart from that, the R11s Plus also comes with 6 GB RAM as opposed to 4 GB on the R11s.

Everything else on the OPPO R11s Plus is the same as that on the R11s. The phone’s powered by the same Snapdragon 660 SoC and has the same amount of internal storage (64 GB). The cameras are also the same. At the front, there’s a 20 MP snapper with AI-based beauty mode, and, on the back is a dual camera setup which is a combination of 16 MP and 20 MP camera.

OPPO R11s Plus Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: ColorOS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

ColorOS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio

6.43-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP + 20 MP with f/1.7 aperture, 6P lens, Portrait Mode and dual-tone LED flash

16 MP + 20 MP with f/1.7 aperture, 6P lens, Portrait Mode and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens and AI-based Beauty Mode

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens and AI-based Beauty Mode Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Black and Champagne Gold

Black and Champagne Gold Battery: 4000 mAh with VOOC Flash Charging

OPPO R11s Plus Price and Availability

Price: ¥3699 (around $560/₹36,070)

¥3699 (around $560/₹36,070) Availability: Goes on sale in China from November 24. No word on availability in other markets

