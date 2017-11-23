6 cool features of the CENTRiC A1

It’s been a lot happening in the mobile world, several phones already made their way to the entry-level segment with better features, specs, and price. A new entrant in the smartphone industry is the CENTRiC A1 targeted at the budget segment. We just checked the device and found some really good things on it, you might want to take a look. Here are the 6 cool things about he CENTRiC A1 smartphone.

1) Design (Slim, Light-Weight, Type-C USB)

In terms of design, the CENTRiC A1 has a sleek design, curved edges, and feels light in weight. The screen is covered with a smooth scratch resistant glass featuring 2.5D curve on the edges. The display on the phone is a 5.5-inch IPS with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels) which seems good, the details on the screen appears sharp. The backside of the phone offers a fingerprint scanner alongside a 13 MP autofocus camera.

One of the few things many smartphones ignore in this price range is the USB port, CENTRiC A1 has type-C. On the bottom, you will find a USB Type-C connection which makes it apart from the others. A type-C port also helps you reduce the fuss of plugging in the USB cable. On the side note, the phone supports fast charging via Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0 on its 3,000 mAh battery.

The bundled contents in the box include a silicon clear protective case, a tempered glass, and 3.5 mm earphones (with Mic) which is great. Not all phones offer side accessories along with the phone, you will have to purchase them separately.

2) Vanilla Android Interface

Who isn’t a fan of stock Android interface, I am one of them. While customized Android interface provides better user experience in many cases, but it also requires as much resources to keep them running. CENTRiC chooses to keep it simple and clean without any bloatware, this is why the software on the CENTRiC A1 is on our list. The CENTRiC A1 runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with no additional apps or games installed.

3) Front Camera Aided By LED Flash

Selfie-obsessed people might fancy this feature, the front 8 MP camera supports LED flash. So, during night time or areas where the intensity of light is low, the camera could use some light provided by the inbuilt flash.

4) DTS Sound

Adding to the multimedia features, the DTS sound technology on the CENTRiC A1 can give you a great multimedia experience. DTS audio ensures you get an immersive sound experience on the phone. This is one of the cool features of CENTRiC A1.

5) Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 CPU

The CENTRiC A1 hides the power-efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 CPU underneath. The Snapdragon 435 is an entry level octa-core SoC consisting of eight Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.4 GHz. The SoC further consists of an Adreno 505 GPU, 3 GB LPDDR3 RAM and a 32 GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 256 GB via microSD card (on SIM2 slot).

These specifications are enough for an entry-level device raging in ₹10,000. Plus, the latest chip from Qualcomm ensures that it has the newest tech around adding-in the Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0 technology for faster battery charging.

6) Pricing

When it comes to the price, the CENTRiC A1 definitely competes with some phones if not many and it’s among the one you may want to look when you are searching for phones under ₹10,000 price. CENTRiC A1 seems convincing as far as the features are concerned. Its stock Android interface, decent performance, DTS audio experience, sleek design, selfie camera with LED flash support can be certainly good for this price if not the best.

Do share your views about the CENTRiC A1 smartphone in the comments below.