Honor 8 Lite receives a price cut of ₹2000 in India

Huawei sub-brand Honor announced the Honor 8 Lite back in February this year. And then in May, the company launched the Honor 8 Lite in India with a price tag of ₹17,999. Well, this phone has just got cheaper as the company has slashed its price in the country.

The Honor 8 Lite, which was launched with a price tag of ₹17,999, has received a price cut of ₹2000 in India, and hence, it’s now available for purchase at a price of ₹15,999 in the country.

The Honor 8 Lite is the toned down version of the flagship Honor 8 that was launched last year. The Honor 8 Lite flaunts a glass back with brushed metal finish at its sides. It sports a 5.2-inch display that has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels along with 2.5D curved glass atop.

The Honor 8 Lite is powered by the company’s homegrown Kirin 655 SoC that’s laced with 4 GB RAM. The phone boots up to EMUI 5.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat, and, comes with 64 GB of internal storage with an option to further expand it via microSD card.

For photography, the Honor 8 Lite comes with a 12 MP camera at the back, and for selfies, you get an 8 MP snapper on the front. The Honor 8 Lite also has a fingerprint scanner at the back, and, it ships with a 3000 mAh battery that keeps the lights on.

In a more recent news, Honor is said to launch the Honor 7X in India by the end of this year. The Honor 7X is successor to Honor 6X and was first launched in China last month.

