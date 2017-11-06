Honor 7X with full-screen display and dual rear cameras to launch in India by December
Huawei subsidiary Honor launched the Honor 9i in India earlier last month. Now, the company is all set to launch the Honor 7X in India by December. The Honor 7X was first launched in China last month and is successor to the Honor 6X that was launched last October.
In an interview, Honor’s Global President Mr. George Zhao has revealed the company’s plans to launch the Honor 7X in India by December. Mr. Zhao also said that the company plans to launch the 7X in India at a price which would see no competition from other manufacturers in the segment.
“We will launch Honor 7X in December at such a price that it will have no competitor in that segment. We have the capability to out compete other dominating players in the Indian smartphone market in terms of quality, but our marketing efforts need to improve.” said Zhao.
Moreover, Zhao also said that the Honor 7X will be sold exclusively through offline channels in India.
The Honor 7X flaunts a bezel-less design with a tall 5.93-inch Full-HD+ display having 18:9 aspect ratio with 2.5D curved glass atop. It is powered by company’s homegrown Kirin 659 SoC that’s laced with 4 GB RAM and backed by Mali-T830 MP2 GPU.
Apart from the display, another highlight of the Honor 7X is its dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of 16 MP and 2 MP cameras. For selfies, you there’s an 8 MP snapper on the front. You can check out the full specifications below.
Honor 7X Specifications
- CPU: Kirin 659 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4 GB
- GPU: Mali-T830 MP2
- Operating System: EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat
- Display: 5.93-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass
- Rear Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP with LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP
- Internal Storage: 32/64/128 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner
- Colors: Aurora Blue, Platinum Gold, Midnight Black
- Battery: 3340 mAh
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Honor 7X with full-screen display and dual rear cameras to launch in India by December"
awesome upgrade over honor 6X, waiting for the launch!!