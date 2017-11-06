Back in August this year, Japanese brand Panasonic launched the Eluga A3 and Eluga A3 Pro in India for ₹11,290 and ₹12,790 respectively. Now today, the company has further expanded its portfolio of Eluga smartphones in India with the launch of Panasonic Eluga A4.

The Panasonic Eluga A4 flaunts a uni-body construction and sports a 5.2-inch display that has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels with 2.5D curved glass atop. There are capacitive navigation keys below the display, and above it, is the Panasonic moniker with a 5 MP selfie camera.

At the back, you can see a 13 MP primary camera accompanied by LED flash, and, below it is the fingerprint scanner for additional security. The Panasonic Eluga A4 is powered by MediaTek’s MT6737 quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.25 GHz and is paired with 3 GB RAM.

The Panasonic Eluga A4 boots up to Android 7.0 Nougat, and, keeping this entire package up and running is a massive 5000 mAh battery which is the highlight of this device. The device comes with 32 GB of internal storage with external storage expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card. The Eluga A4 is available in three colors – Mocha Gold, Marine Blue and Champagne Gold.

Panasonic Eluga A4 Specifications

CPU: 1.25 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor

3 GB Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash

5 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Hybrid SIM Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, FM, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Colors: Mocha Gold, Marine Blue and Champagne Gold

Fingerprint Scanner, Arbo AI-based Assistant Battery: 5000 mAh

Panasonic Eluga A4 Price in India and Availability