After BSNL announced its 485 plan and Idea announced its 357 plan for their prepaid users to counter Reliance Jio, telecom operator Airtel too has announced 448 plan for its prepaid customers in the country which comes with benefits similar to BSNL and Idea’s plans.

Under this 448 plan which is priced at ₹448, Airtel’s prepaid users are offered free local and STD voice calls, unlimited Internet and 100 SMS daily for 70 days. However, customers do have a restriction of maximum 250 minutes of voice calling in a day and 1000 minutes in a week. If the customer exhausts his 250 minutes in a day, he will be left with a maximum of 250 minutes a day for the remaining three days of the week. Post that, he will charged 30 paise/minute for all the calls.

Moreover, the unlimited Internet is also subject to a maximum of 1 GB data per day at high-speed, post which the speed will be reduced for the rest of the day. Apart from all this, customers are also entitled to free roaming across the country.

This plan competes directly with Airtel’s ₹459 and ₹499 plan. The former offers unlimited local and STD voice calls, free roaming, unlimited Internet (FUP of 1 GB data per day), unlimited SMS and access to Jio apps for 84 days, whereas, the latter offers the same benefits, but for 91 days.

So, Airtel prepaid users, are you going to subscribe to this 448 plan?

