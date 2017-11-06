The data war in Indian telecom sector that started with Reliance Jio’s entry last year is at its peak right now. Mukesh Ambani led Jio revised its plans last month, and soon after that, other telcos came up with new plans to counter Jio. Well, Idea Cellular, often referred to as Idea, too has announced a new plan called the 357 Plan.

With its 357 plan, Idea is offering unlimited local and STD voice calls and 1 GB of data per day to its prepaid customers. This plan has a validity of 28 days which means you get a total of 28 GB of data. Customers are also offered 100 free SMS along with the aforementioned benefits. This prepaid plan is priced at ₹357 and is available for customers across all the circles in the country.

If you compare, Reliance Jio has two prepaid plans that come close to Idea’s 357 plan. One is priced at ₹309 and the other at ₹399.

For ₹309, Jio prepaid users get unlimited local and STD voice calls, unlimited Internet (FUP of 1 GB data per day), unlimited SMS, and, access to Jio apps for 49 days. For ₹399, Jio prepaid customers get the same benefits, but with the validity increased from 49 days to 70 days.

Telecom operator Vodafone also has a prepaid plan priced at ₹349 (or ₹348, depending on the circle) that offers free local and STD voice calls and 1 GB data per day for 28 days.

Well, the telecom sector has become very intense and interesting, with the customers being the ultimate beneficiaries. We expect the Indian telecom sector to become more competitive in the coming days.

