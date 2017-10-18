Last week we informed you that Jio will change the tariff plan and its users have time till 18th October to take advantage of the existing recharge. Jio has now announced the New Dhan Dhana Dhan plans which are a bit more expensive then its earlier tariff.

Details of the New Dhan Dhana Dhan Plans

Jio 459 Plan

It will offer 1 GB 4G data per day along with unlimited voice calls and access to Jio apps for 84 days for Rs. 459. Earlier the same benefits were available for Rs. 399.

Jio 149 Plan

Under this plan Jio offers 4 GB data with unlimited voice calls and access to Jio apps for 28 days. Earlier Jio was offering 2 GB data for Rs. 149, othere benefits were the same.

Details of other Jio Plans

Jio 399 Plan

It will offer 1 GB 4G data per day along with unlimited voice calls and access to Jio apps for 70 days for Rs. 399. Earlier the validity under this plan was 84 days

Jio 509 Plan

Under this plan, Jio offers 2 GB 4G data per day for 49 days along with unlimited voice calls and access to Jio apps for Rs. 509.

Jio 999 Plan

Under this plan, Jio offers 60 GB data for 3 months along with unlimited voice calls and access to Jio apps for Rs. 999.

Jio 1999 Plan

Under this plan, Jio offers 125 GB data for 6 months along with unlimited voice calls and access to Jio apps for Rs. 1999.

Jio 4999 Plan

Under this plan, Jio offers 350 GB data for 12 months along with unlimited voice calls and access to Jio apps for Rs. 4999

Jio has also introduced daily and weekly packs. Below are its details

Jio 19 Plan

Under this plan, Jio offers 0.5 GB 4G data per day for 1 day along with unlimited voice calls and access to Jio apps for Rs. 19

Jio 52 Plan

Under this plan, Jio offers 0.5 GB 4G data per day for 1 week along with unlimited voice calls and access to Jio apps for Rs. 52

Jio 98 Plan

Under this plan, Jio offers 0.5 GB 4G data per day for 2 weeks along with unlimited voice calls and access to Jio apps for Rs. 98

What are your thoughts about these new plans, do let us know in the comments below.