HTC U11 expected to receive Android 8.0 Oreo update next month

Around two months ago, Google announced the latest version of Android – Android 8.0 Oreo – and immediately, Taiwanese manufacturer HTC shared a list of its smartphones that would receive the Oreo update. This list included HTC 10, U11 and U Ultra. At that time, the company didn’t reveal any exact timeline for the roll out of the Oreo update for these smartphones, except saying that the U11 would get it in Q4 2017. Well, if the latest report is anything to go by, then we will see the Oreo update hitting the U11 next month.

According to leakster LlabTooFeR, the Oreo update is expected to be rolled out to HTC U11 in November or in early December. According to him, the update is currently in final stages of development. Well, this information is inline with the timeline shared by HTC for the roll out of Oreo update for U11.

HTC U11 Android O update is reaching final stages of the development. Expected ETA is November-early December… — LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) October 20, 2017

Once the Oreo update is rolled out to U11, HTC will probably roll out the update to U Ultra followed by 10, which we assume isn’t happening until next year. That said, the Android 8.0 Oreo update will bring along some cool features to these devices like Notification Dots, Notification Snoozing, Picture-in-Picture Mode, Smart Text Selection and much more.

Moreover, HTC has also scheduled an event on November 2 where it’s expected to unveil the U11 Life. Well, there’s still more than a week’s time for the unveiling, hence, expect the phone to leak out in the coming days in the form of press renders and live images.

Also Read: Top 18 Android 8.0 Oreo features you should know