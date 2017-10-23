Telecom News, Mobile Phones Price & Specifications
Apps

WhatsApp testing voice and video group calls, expected to roll out next year

By Sagar Bakre
0

Back in 2015, Facebook owned WhatsApp rolled out voice calling feature for all its users. Then in November last year, the company rolled out the video calling feature. However, both these features were restricted to one-on-one calling. Well, if a recent report is anything to go by, then we will soon be able to have video and voice calls in group as the company has started testing this feature.

According to WABetaInfo, who often shares details about new WhatsApp features, the group voice calls are pretty much confirmed, but, the group video calls are partially confirmed for now. WhatsApp recently announced its live location sharing feature, and in its blog post, the company shared an image (shown below, at the center) which represents live location sharing in a group. Well, that image also shows the video and voice call buttons in a group chat which also confirms that WhatsApp is indeed plans to roll out these features.

Notice the video and voice call buttons in group chat in the image at the centre

Well with group video and voice calling rolled out, WhatsApp users will be able to talk to multiple friends at once. At this time, there’s no information on the maximum number of people allowed in a single group video or voice call.

Moreover, the references to group calls were found in update 2.17.20 for iOS, but, we are pretty sure that Android users too will get this group calling feature. Apart from this, WhatsApp for iOS in the future will also allow the group administrator to remove multiple participants from the group at once.

Speaking about the availability of group calling, it is said to be rolled out to the users next year. Aside from this, WhatsApp has also been testing the message recall feature from a long time now, hence, we expect that feature to be rolled out soon as well.

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
wpDiscuz