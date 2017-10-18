WhatsApp now shows live location of contacts

WhatsApp has introduced a feature called Live Location that locates WhatsApp contacts in real-time. That means you will be able to share your location in real time with friends in your WhatsApp contact list. A similar feature borrowed from its parent company Facebook.

Here’s how it works. Open a chat with the person or group you want to share with. Tap the attachment button, tap Location, an option with ‘Share Live Location’ is available. Choose for how long you want to share and tap send. Users can share their live location for a particular period of 15 minutes, 1 hour, or 8 hours.

Each person in the chat will be able to see your real-time location on a map. And if more than one person shares their Live Location in the group, all locations will be visible on the same map. The sender can stop the live location sharing by clicking ‘Stop sharing’ button.

The Live Location feature is protected with end-to-end encryption, so no one will be able to see your location in real-time except the ones you’ve have shared with.

WhatsApp Live Location feature is available on both Android and iPhone and will be rolling out in the app in the coming weeks.