Here’s when HTC will roll out the Android 8.0 Oreo update for U11

Yesterday, we shared the list of HTC smartphones that were confirmed to get the Android 8.0 Oreo update. While HTC did reveal the list of their smartphones getting the Oreo update, they didn’t reveal any details regarding the timeline of roll out. However, the company has now revealed the timeline of Oreo update roll out for one of its smartphone.

We're excited to bring Android 8.0 to the HTC U11, U Ultra, & 10, beginning with U11 in Q4. Stay tuned for more Oreo details & new products! pic.twitter.com/Sb1DtAepQq — HTC (@htc) August 24, 2017

HTC on Twitter has confirmed that the U11, which is the company’s flagship for this year, will be getting the Android 8.0 Oreo update in Q4 of 2017. Well, that means the U11 would receive the Oreo update anytime between October and December. However, what’s good to know is that HTC will be rolling out the Oreo update to the U11 before the year ends. Well, at least that’s what it’s currently saying.

The company has also confirmed that the U Ultra and last year’s 10 will be getting the Oreo update, however, there’s no information yet as to when the updates will be rolled out to these smartphones. Speaking of the Android 8.0 Oreo update, it’s currently rolling out to Google devices like the Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Pixel and Pixel XL. We will have to wait for other manufacturers to reveal the roadmap of Oreo update for their devices.

Also in case you are unaware, the Android 8.0 Oreo update comes with some cool features like Picture-in-Picture mode, Notification Snoozing, Autofill Framework, Smart Text Selection and more. You can click here to know more about the Android 8.0 Oreo features.