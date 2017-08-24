Telecom News, Mobile Phones Price & Specifications
Mobile Phones / Tablets

iVoomi Me 2 Hands-on [Images]

By Divyang Makwana
1

It is not even 6 months and the new entrant iVoomi has launched four of its smartphones in India. iVoomi has launched another entry level Android smartphone at a price of ₹3,999. What is surprising is it still offers as much as specs at this price, 2 GB RAM, 16 GB storage, 8 MP camera, and everything that’s just capable of running the latest Android software. Here’s the new iVoomi Me 2 with bumped specs.

iVoomi Me 2 Specifications

  • Display: 4.5-inch WVGA Display (854 x 480 pixels resolution)
  • Fingerprint Scanner: N/A
  • Software: Android 7.1.1
  • CPU: quad-octa processor
  • Memory: 2 GB RAM
  • Storage: 16 GB internal storage, MicroSD up to 128 GB
  • Main Camera: 8 MP with single LED flash
  • Front Camera: 5 MP
  • Cellular: 4G LTE network
  • Battery: 2,000 mAh (removable)
  • Price: ₹3,999

Sized at 4.5-inch, the iVoomi Me 2 is a compact device, a direct successor to the Me 1 launched a couple of months back. The iVoomi Me 2 is priced the same as Me 1, however, the specs are bumped to offer even smoother performance. It comes with a quad-core processor paired with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage with microSD support up to 128 GB.

On the design front, we don’t expect any metal body or any high-quality build since the pricing is kept very low. The back cover is removable and the battery can be replaced easily. The front carries a 4.5-inch WVGA display (854 x 480 pixels) with a scratch resistant glass.

Unlike the processors from Qualcomm Snapdragon, the performance offered by the iVoomi Me 2 could sound mediocre, yet can be enough for very basic usage like calling, messaging, and surfing.

When we talk about the cameras, the iVoomi Me 2 offers aj 8 MP camera on the rear side with an LED flash while on the front side there is a 5 MP camera for selfies.

It supports dual SIM 4G connectivity, and there is a dedicated microSD slot. The battery on the iVoomi Me 2 is 2,000 mAh which may be too little since its previous generation has offered a decent 3,000 mAh battery. On the right side of the device, there are volume keys as well as a power key while at the bottom, you will get a Micro USB port and 3.5 mm port.

We don’t seem to find much smartphones under this price range. Unless you are on an extremely low budget, with a little money spent and you can get the Xiaomi Redmi 4A for ₹5,999. Do you think the low pricing could give the company a kickstart in the smartphone industry?

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "iVoomi Me 2 Hands-on [Images]"

avatar
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

great value for money device!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 47 minutes ago
wpDiscuz