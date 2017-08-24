iVoomi Me 2 Hands-on [Images]

It is not even 6 months and the new entrant iVoomi has launched four of its smartphones in India. iVoomi has launched another entry level Android smartphone at a price of ₹3,999. What is surprising is it still offers as much as specs at this price, 2 GB RAM, 16 GB storage, 8 MP camera, and everything that’s just capable of running the latest Android software. Here’s the new iVoomi Me 2 with bumped specs.

iVoomi Me 2 Specifications

Display: 4.5-inch WVGA Display (854 x 480 pixels resolution)

4.5-inch WVGA Display (854 x 480 pixels resolution) Fingerprint Scanner: N/A

N/A Software: Android 7.1.1

Android 7.1.1 CPU: quad-octa processor

quad-octa processor Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Storage: 16 GB internal storage, MicroSD up to 128 GB

16 GB internal storage, MicroSD up to 128 GB Main Camera: 8 MP with single LED flash

8 MP with single LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Cellular: 4G LTE network

4G LTE network Battery: 2,000 mAh (removable)

2,000 mAh (removable) Price: ₹3,999

Sized at 4.5-inch, the iVoomi Me 2 is a compact device, a direct successor to the Me 1 launched a couple of months back. The iVoomi Me 2 is priced the same as Me 1, however, the specs are bumped to offer even smoother performance. It comes with a quad-core processor paired with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage with microSD support up to 128 GB.

On the design front, we don’t expect any metal body or any high-quality build since the pricing is kept very low. The back cover is removable and the battery can be replaced easily. The front carries a 4.5-inch WVGA display (854 x 480 pixels) with a scratch resistant glass.

Unlike the processors from Qualcomm Snapdragon, the performance offered by the iVoomi Me 2 could sound mediocre, yet can be enough for very basic usage like calling, messaging, and surfing.

When we talk about the cameras, the iVoomi Me 2 offers aj 8 MP camera on the rear side with an LED flash while on the front side there is a 5 MP camera for selfies.

It supports dual SIM 4G connectivity, and there is a dedicated microSD slot. The battery on the iVoomi Me 2 is 2,000 mAh which may be too little since its previous generation has offered a decent 3,000 mAh battery. On the right side of the device, there are volume keys as well as a power key while at the bottom, you will get a Micro USB port and 3.5 mm port.

We don’t seem to find much smartphones under this price range. Unless you are on an extremely low budget, with a little money spent and you can get the Xiaomi Redmi 4A for ₹5,999. Do you think the low pricing could give the company a kickstart in the smartphone industry?