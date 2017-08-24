Reliance Jio offering up to 60 GB additional 4G data to OPPO customers

After partnering with Xiaomi in June to offer up to 30 GB additional 4G data to owners of select Xiaomi smartphones, Jio has now teamed up with Chinese manufacturer OPPO to offer up to 60 GB additional 4G data.

Offers like this shouldn't be missed. Get Additional Jio 4G data on the new #OPPOF3

Buy now & get upto 60GB 4G data: https://t.co/E44aeKiidY pic.twitter.com/AgSs3oeBVi — OPPO Mobile India (@oppomobileindia) August 24, 2017

Reliance Jio is offering additional 10 GB 4G data per month to those who buy the OPPO F3, F3 Plus or F1 Plus. The customers can get this additional 10 GB data per month on a recharge of ₹309 or above. The customers can avail this benefit for a maximum of six recharges which translates to a total of 60 GB additional 4G data over a period of six months.

Jio is also offering additional data benefits to those who buy the OPPO F1s, A57, A37 and A33. However, the amount of data is less. The customers of these smartphones will get 7 GB of additional 4G data per month for 6 months, which translates to 42 GB of additional data in total.

Having said that, these offers are only available to the Jio Prime members till March 31, 2018.

How to activate this additional data offer?