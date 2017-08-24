Coolpad Cool Play 6 Hands-on [Images]

CoolPad, the company known for its budget smartphones in India, has unveiled the latest smartphone Cool Play 6, a smartphone that is aimed at mobile gamers. Coolpad Cool Play 6 has put a massive 6 GB RAM and dual 13 MP cameras leaving behind the popular players in terms of specifications and features. Not just that, the pricing is also one of the key aspects of Coolpad smartphones, the Cool Play 6 is priced at ₹14,999 in order to take out the competition. Check out the hands-on with Coolpad Cool Play 6.

Coolpad Cool Play 6 Specifications

Display: 5.5-inch IPS Display, Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels)

5.5-inch IPS Display, Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels) Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back Software: Android 7.1.1 Nougat (Android 8.0 update by December 2017), JourneyUI

Android 7.1.1 Nougat (Android 8.0 update by December 2017), JourneyUI CPU: Up to 1.95 GHz octa-core processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 (MSM8976 Pro), 28nm HPm



Up to 1.95 GHz octa-core processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 (MSM8976 Pro), 28nm HPm GPU: Adreno 510

Adreno 510 Memory: 6 GB RAM, LPDDR3

6 GB RAM, LPDDR3 Storage: 64 GB internal storage, no MicroSD support

64 GB internal storage, no MicroSD support Main Camera: Dual Cameras 13 MP + 13 MP, f/2.0, PDAF, dual-tone LED flash

Dual Cameras 13 MP + 13 MP, f/2.0, PDAF, dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP, f/2.2

8 MP, f/2.2 Connectivity: USB Type-C port, 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

USB Type-C port, 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Cellular: 4G LTE network, dual nano SIM (GSM Bands), VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE network, dual nano SIM (GSM Bands), VoLTE-enabled Battery: 4,060 mAh (non-removable)

4,060 mAh (non-removable) Colors: Black, Gold

Black, Gold Price: ₹14,999

The CoolPad Cool Play 6 does seem to derive its design from the Coolpad Cool 1 Dual which was a device in collaboration with LeEco. The front area looks similar to it, the rear side holds two cameras and a fingerprint scanner just below. Some of the things we noticed are the light weight design, the metallic back, gives a good grip, and the finishing is matte. The build quality is solid, the smartphone doesn’t feel flimsy, also the matte back ensures no visible fingerprints.

On the hardware side, the CoolPad Cool Play 6 does not offer any revolutionary hardware, but it is still considered powerful since many smartphones under this price range come with Snapdragon 625 CPU, look at the Moto G5 Plus, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, and others. Coolpad Cool Play 6 uses a fast 1.95 GHz octa-core Snapdragon 653 CPU which is a more powerful version than the Snapdragon 625.

As the name suggests, the 6 refers to the large 6 GB RAM and there’s a 64 GB internal storage with no microSD support. The 6 GB RAM should be enough for multitasking and gaming on the phone, and there is ample amount of storage on the phone, but unfortunately, users who opt for microSD might be disappointed. The Coolpad Cool Play 6 doesn’t offer microSD extension and all you have is the 64 GB storage on the phone.

This is not the first time Coolpad has came up with the dual camera setup, Coolpad Cool 1 Dual is the first smartphone from the company with dual cameras. Coolpad has attempted to offer two cameras since the competition is rising in the midrange segment and not offering a dual camera could be one of the things that sound inferior.

On the rear side, the Coolpad Cool Play 6 offers dual 13 MP cameras which capture bokeh effects photographs as well as Monochrome shots. On the front side, the device uses an 8 MP camera for selfies. As far as I know, the camera sensors could be from the Cool 1 Dual itself or Coolpad has upgraded the camera sensors in the Cool Play 6. As of now, it is yet to be discovered.

Coolpad offers a 5.5-inch IPS display with full HD resolution, no 2.5D curved glass is found as well as the scratch resistant glass is not a Corning Gorilla Glass, however, we expect it would be a decent one at least. The bottom of the device comes with touch sensitive keys that light up, so not an issue when you use the phone in the dark areas.

The Coolpad Cool Play 6 is backed up with a 4,060 mAh battery and offers a new user interface called JourneyUI based on the Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Coolpad says the next Android update will be soon released somewhere in the December 2017.

It supports 4G connectivity with VoLTE calling, the SIM tray can hold two nano SIM cards. The bottom has a USB Type-C port, loudspeakers (right grill), microphone (left grill), the top has a 3.5 mm port for headphones, and no IR Blaster is found on the phone.

What can we say about the new device from Coolpad is the pricing is very competitive, we like it, the specifications it offers on paper sound very exciting. Until we are done with the review, we will hold our final verdicts, meanwhile, you can share us your thoughts or views on the new Coolpad Cool Play 6.