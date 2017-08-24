After launching the Me4 and Me5 in India last month, Chinese manufacturer iVoomi has launched yet another smartphone under its Me series in India which is called iVoomi Me 2. Like the Me4 and Me5, the iVoomi Me 2 is also an entry-level smartphone.

The iVoomi Me 2 is powered by a quad-core processor which is coupled with 2 GB RAM. It sports a 4.5-inch display on the front which has a resolution of 854 x 480 pixels. Above the display is the 5 MP secondary camera, and, below it reside the capacitive navigation buttons.

At the back, the iVoomi Me 2 has an 8 MP primary camera below which is the LED flash and iVoomi moniker. There’s also a speaker at the back further down below. The Me 2 comes with 16 GB of internal storage and boots up to Android 7.0 Nougat. Furthermore, the device also supports 22 regional languages of India.

“India is an extremely important market for us and we are trying to propagate value phones in the mid-level segment by introducing a new variant in the Me series. Since our inception, we have been investing all our efforts in understanding the consumer behaviour across the country, and even glad to see the tremendous response towards the complete range of products launched by us over the last two quarters. With the launch of this new smartphone, we ensure that consumers witness best of technology and user experience.” said Mr. Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, iVoomi India.

iVoomi Me 2 specifications:

CPU: Quad-core processor

Quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 4.5-inch FWVGA (854 x 480 pixels) display

4.5-inch FWVGA (854 x 480 pixels) display Rear Camera: 8 MP auto-focus with LED flash

8 MP auto-focus with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 64 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 64 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, microUSB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, microUSB Other: Supports 22 regional languages of India

Supports 22 regional languages of India Colors: Black, Champagne Gold

Black, Champagne Gold Battery: 2000 mAh

iVoomi Me 2 Price and Availability: