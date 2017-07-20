iVoomi Me5 with Android 7.0 Nougat, 3000 mAh battery and 4G VoLTE launched in India for ₹4499
Chinese smartphone manufacturer iVoomi has launched a new smartphone today in India. The company has launched the iVoomi Me5 in the country today. It’s an entry-level smartphone and comes with a price tag of ₹4499.
Like we said, the iVoomi Me5 is an entry-level smartphone, and, it’s powered by Spreadtrum SC 9832 quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.2 GHz. It is laced with 2 GB RAM and is backed up by Mali-400 GPU.
The iVoomi Me5 sports a 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display which is kept on by a 3000 mAh battery. The smartphone has an 8 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front. However, the most impressive thing about this smartphone is that it runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.
iVoomi Me5 specifications:
- CPU: 1.2 GHz Spreadtrum SC 9832 quad-core processor
- RAM: 2 GB
- GPU: Mali-400
- Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat
- Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass
- Rear Camera: 8 MP with LED flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP
- Internal Storage: 16 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)
- SIM: Dual SIM (micro-SIM + micro-SIM), both slots supports 4G VoLTE
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, FM Radio
- Colors: Champagne Gold, Carbon Black
- Battery: 3000 mAh
iVoomi Me5 Price and Availability:
- Price: ₹4499
- Availability: Available exclusively on Flipkart
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "iVoomi Me5 with Android 7.0 Nougat, 3000 mAh battery and 4G VoLTE launched in India for ₹4499"
great budget 4G devices for the price!!