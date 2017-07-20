Alongside launching the iVoomi Me5 today in India, Chinese manufacturer iVoomi has launched the iVoomi Me4 as well in the country. Like the Me5, the iVoomi Me4 is also an entry-level smartphone which is priced lower than the Me5 at ₹3499.

The iVoomi Me4 comes with specifications which are on a lower end as compared to the Me5. It’s powered by a quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.1 GHz and backed by Mali-T720 GPU. It also comes with 1 GB RAM as opposed to 2 GB found on the Me5.

Moreover, the display on the iVoomi Me4 is also smaller and has lower resolution. It sports a 4.5-inch display having FWVGA resolution. The battery has also been shrunk from 3000 mAh on Me5 to 2000 mAh on Me4. However, the good is that it comes with support for 4G VoLTE and runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. Besides, it also comes with support for 22 regional languages of India including Hindi.

iVoomi Me4 specifications:

CPU: 1.1 GHz MediaTek quad-core processor

iVoomi Me4 Price and Availability: