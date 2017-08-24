The YotaPhone 3, which made an appearance on GFXBench in late June with its specifications, has now been officially announced by Yota. In case you are wondering, Yota is a Russian company who was the first to introduce a smartphone with a display on its back. Well, the company continues to offer a display at the back of the smartphone with YotaPhone 3.

The YotaPhone 3 comes with two displays, the standard one at the front and secondary one on the back. It sports a 5.5-inch AMOLED display on the front having a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. At the back, there’s a 5.2-inch E-Ink display that has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. Of course, as it’s an E-Ink Display, it’s ideal for reading. There are also three capacitive keys below the E-Ink Display at the back.

The YotaPhone 3 is powered by mid-range Snapdragon 625 SoC that’s laced with 4 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 506 GPU. The device comes with two internal storage options – 64 GB and 128 GB. It boots up to Android 7.1.1 Nougat and has a 12 MP camera at the back along with a 13 MP camera on the front.

The YotaPhone 3, which is called YotaPhone 3 in Russia and other markets, is called Yota 3 in China. Speaking of China, it comes pre-loaded with apps like China Reading, iReader, Lebook and Migu that are popular in that market.

“China is the world’s largest smartphone market, and we are confident that the launch of sales in China will begin the successful global expansion of the YotaPhone brand. We are satisfied with the product created and believe in its prospects in the international arena. I congratulate everyone who participated in the project, with the completion of the first stage of the launch. We expect that the company will be able to successfully implement more than 1 million devices in the first year of sales in new markets, including Russia, where the phone is scheduled to be launched by the end of 2017.” said Frank Chen, CEO, Baoli Yota.

YotaPhone 3 specifications:

CPU: Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

RAM: 4 GB

GPU: Adreno 506

Operating System: YotaOS 3.0 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Primary Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED

Secondary Display: 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) E-Ink Display

Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

SIM: Dual SIM

Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C

Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3300 mAh

YotaPhone 3 Price and Availability:

Price of 64 GB storage variant: ₽21,500 (around $363/₹23,280)

Price of 128 GB storage variant: ₽27,900 (around $470/₹30,210)

Availability: Pre-orders start from September 5 on JD.com. Sales begin from September 18 in China. No word on availability outside the Chinese market.

