Back in June, HMD Global launched three Nokia smartphones in India – Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6. The Nokia 3 went on sale in the country from June, Nokia 6 from July, and, the Nokia 5 from August. The Nokia 5 came with 2 GB RAM, but today, the company has launched a 3 GB RAM variant of Nokia 5 in the country.

Apart from the difference in the amount of RAM, all other specs on the Nokia 5 3 GB RAM variant are same as that on the 2 GB variant. The Nokia 5 is made out of polycarbonate body and is powered by Snapdragon 430 SoC. It sports a 5.2-inch HD display and runs stock version of Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

For photography, you get a 13 MP camera at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front. The device has 16 GB of internal storage with the external storage expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card.

The Nokia 5 has a fingerprint scanner at the front flanked by navigation keys, and, it ships with a 3000 mAh battery which keeps this package up and running. The Nokia 5 3 GB RAM variant is available in two colors – Tempered Blue and Matte Black – and is priced at ₹13,499. That’s ₹1000 more than what the 2 GB RAM variant costs.

Nokia 5 Specifications

1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor RAM: 2/3 GB

Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD display with Gorilla Glass 3

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, NFC, microUSB, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack

Nokia 5 Price in India and Availability