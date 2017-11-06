Earlier today, Idea Cellular, often referred to as Idea, announced its 357 plan for its prepaid customers under which it’s offering unlimited voice calls and 1 GB data per day for 28 days. Now, this telecom operator has announced its 179 plan which also comes with free voice call and data benefits.

Under this 179 plan, Idea prepaid customers are offered unlimited local and STD calls along with 1 GB data for 28 days. This plan is priced at ₹179, and, if you recharge from Idea’s website or the MyIdea app, you get additional 1 GB of data.

“In today’s world of absolute connectivity, a phone call from an old friend still brings a smile to our face, and this is the creative concept of the campaign. With our Rs. 179 recharge we will enable customers to continue their conversations non-stop.” said Mr. Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular.

Idea has also released an ad campaign to promote this offer, and, its TVC went on air on November 4, broadcasting it across television, radio, OOH as well as digital platforms.

In case you are wondering, Reliance Jio has a plan priced at ₹149 for its prepaid customers under which it offers unlimited local and STD voice calls, unlimited Internet (FUP of 150 MB data per day), 300 SMS, and unlimited access to Jio apps for 28 days.