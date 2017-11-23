Apple iPhone SE 2 said to launch in first half of 2018

Apple launched the iPhone SE in March last year. The iPhone SE was meant for those who wanted flagship-level specs at relatively smaller price in smaller form factor. However, this year, the company didn’t launch second-gen iPhone SE along with the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X. But, according to some recent rumors, the company is said to launch the second-gen iPhone in the first half of next year.

According to Taiwan’s Economic Daily News, Apple is said to launch the iPhone SE 2 in the first half of 2018, and, it’s said to be manufactured by Apple’s manufacturing partner Wistron at its factory in India.

Speaking about the specs, the iPhone SE 2 is said to be powered by Apple’s A10 Fusion which powers last year’s iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. It will be sporting a 4-inch display, have Touch ID and would come in 32 and 128 GB storage options.

While the iPhone SE came with a 12 MP rear camera and a 1.2 MP front camera, the iPhone SE 2 is said to retain the 12 MP rear snapper while having the front camera upgraded to 5 MP. The battery capacity could also be increased from 1624 mAh to somewhere around 1700 mAh.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the iPhone SE 2 is said to come with a price tag of $450 which is around ₹29,000.

For now, these are all rumors, so take them with a proverbial grain of salt. That said, we should hear more in the coming months if Apple is indeed going to launch the iPhone SE 2 next year.

