Honor 8 Lite with Kirin 655 SoC, 3 GB RAM and Android 7.0 Nougat launched

After launching the Honor 8 last year, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has launched a toned down version of the 8 called Honor 8 Lite.

As the name suggests, the Honor 8 Lite is a watered down version of the Honor 8. If you have seen the Honor 8, the first thing you will notice after taking a look at the Honor 8 Lite is that it’s missing the dual camera setup at the back. The Honor 8 came with a 12 MP + 12 MP dual camera setup at its back, but, the Honor 8 Lite comes with a 12 MP single camera.

The Honor 8 Lite, as opposed to the Kirin 950 on the Honor 8, is powered by Kirin 655 SoC which is laced with 3 GB RAM. The Honor 8 Lite is currently available for pre-order in Finland for €269 and will go on sale from February 17. As of now, there’s no information of Honor 8 Lite’s availability in other markets.

Honor 8 Lite specifications:

CPU: Kirin 655 octa-core processor

Kirin 655 octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB Operating System: EMUI 5.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

EMUI 5.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 2.5D glass

5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 2.5D glass Rear Camera: 12 MP with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash

12 MP with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with 77-degree wide angle lens

8 MP with 77-degree wide angle lens Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Black, White, Blue, Gold

Black, White, Blue, Gold Battery: 3000 mAh

