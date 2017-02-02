Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 2 GB RAM variant to go on sale in India tomorrow

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 4 in India last month. The device first went on sale last month on 23rd, however, only the 3 GB and 4 GB RAM variants were sold. Well, Xiaomi has now announced that the 2 GB RAM variant will go on sale in India tomorrow.

The 2 GB RAM variant, which comes with 32 GB of internal storage will go on flash sale tomorrow in India at 12 pm on Mi.com. Xiaomi launched three variants of the Redmi Note 4 in India – 2 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage, 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage.

The 2 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹9,999, 3 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹10,999 and the 4 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹12,999. The difference between all three models is the difference in RAM and internal storage, everything else is uniform across all the variants.

Xiaomi saw huge success with its Redmi Note 3 last year, and, we reckon the company is going to repeat the same success with the Redmi Note 4 as well. On the first sale itself, Xiaomi sold over 2,50,000 units under 10 minutes on Mi.com and Flipkart. Tomorrow’s sale is also a flash sale, so if you are interested in buying the Redmi Note 4, you will have to be insanely fast.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Specifications

Display: 5.5-inch Full HD IPS Display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution)

5.5-inch Full HD IPS Display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution) Software: MIUI Global 8.1 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

MIUI Global 8.1 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back CPU: Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (MSM8953), 14nm FinFET

Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (MSM8953), 14nm FinFET GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Memory: 2/3/4 GB LPDDR3 RAM

2/3/4 GB LPDDR3 RAM Storage: 64 GB internal storage (32 GB with 2 or 3 GB RAM), MicroSD on SIM2 (up to 128 GB)

64 GB internal storage (32 GB with 2 or 3 GB RAM), MicroSD on SIM2 (up to 128 GB) Main Camera: 13 MP f/2.0, PDAF, 77-degree wide-angle lens, dual-tone LED flash, 1080p video @30fps. SlowMo 720p @120fps

13 MP f/2.0, PDAF, 77-degree wide-angle lens, dual-tone LED flash, 1080p video @30fps. SlowMo 720p @120fps Front Camera: 5 MP f/2.0, fixed focus, 720p video

5 MP f/2.0, fixed focus, 720p video Connectivity: Micro USB, 3.5 mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS

Micro USB, 3.5 mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS Cellular: 4G LTE support, Hybrid SIM Slot, 2x SIM (Micro + Nano both GSM) OR 1x nano SIM and 1x MicroSD card, VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE support, Hybrid SIM Slot, 2x SIM (Micro + Nano both GSM) OR 1x nano SIM and 1x MicroSD card, VoLTE-enabled Battery: 4,100 mAh Li-Po (non-removable)

4,100 mAh Li-Po (non-removable) Power Supply: Output 5V, 2A

Output 5V, 2A Dimensions: 151 mm x 76 mm x 8.3 mm

151 mm x 76 mm x 8.3 mm Weight: 165 grams

165 grams Colors: Matte Black, Dark Grey, Gold

Matte Black, Dark Grey, Gold Price: ₹9,999 onwards

₹9,999 onwards Warranty: 1 Year Warranty

So, are you interested in buying the Redmi Note 4 tomorrow? If yes, do check out our Redmi Note 4 review before you buy one.