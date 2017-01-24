Xiaomi sells 250000 units of Redmi Note 4 in 10 minutes during the first sale

Just days after Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 4 in India, the handset went on sale in the country for the first time yesterday and managed to clear a stock of over 250000 units.

Xiaomi has announced that it has sold over 250000 units of the Redmi Note 4 in under 10 minutes during the first open sale held yesterday. The handset was available on Mi.com and Flipkart. The sale is said to have witnessed more than 3x and 5x quantity of the first sale of Redmi 3S and Redmi Note 3 respectively.

The next sale of the Redmi Note 4 is scheduled for January 30 on Flipkart followed by February 3 on Mi.com. As per the listing, only the 3 GB and 4 GB variants in Gold and Dark Grey colour options would be available in the next sale. However, the 2 GB variant may also be available on Mi.com during the next sale. As for the Matte Black colour version, we might have to wait till end of February.

Speaking about the achievement, Manu Jain, India Head – Xiaomi India, said, “We are really thankful to everyone for making the first sale of Redmi Note 4 a great success. We are extremely ambitious about this product and it gives me immense joy to start the year with such acceptance and love for Redmi Note 4. This love motivates us to work harder to make more quantities available for our Mi Fans and build a beautiful Redmi Note 4 story in India. We are excited as we take the first step in 2017 and look forward to achieving many more milestones this year.”