Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) with 5 inch HD display and octa core processor spotted

While we have been hearing rumours about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy J7, the handset was now spotted at GFXBench benchmarking site.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) was spotted on GFXBench benchmarking site giving a closer look at the handset. The device is said to come with a 5.5 inch HD display. Interestingly, the smartphone is said to be powered by the octa core Exynos 7870 chipset along with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

The listing reveals that the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) is equipped with an 8 MP rear facing camera and a front facing 5 MP camera. The phone is expected to run on Android Nougat out-of-the-box. While this handset had recently surfaced, it was powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset the previous time.

