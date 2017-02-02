Honor 6X to go on flash sale today in India at 2 pm
The Honor 6X which was launched in India last week will go on sale in the country today.
The Honor 6X will go on sale today at 2 pm on Amazon India. However, if you are interested in buying it, you will have to be very quick as the 6X will be sold through flash sale. Also, only those who registered for today’s sale will be able to buy it. Those who couldn’t can register for the next flash sale scheduled on February 9 at 2 pm.
The Honor 6X is powered by Kirin 655 SoC which is paired with 3/4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage whereas the 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of storage on board. The 3 GB variant is priced at ₹12,999 whereas the 4 GB variant comes with a price tag of ₹15,999.
Honor 6X specifications:
- Display: 5.5-inch Full HD IPS Display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution)
- Software: EMUI 4.1 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow
- Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back, Gesture-based
- CPU: Up to 2.1 GHz octa-core processor, Kirin 655 SoC
- GPU: Mali-T830 MP2
- Memory: 3/4 GB LPDDR3-1866 RAM
- Storage: 32/64 GB internal storage, MicroSD on SIM2 (up to 256 GB)
- Main Camera: Dual Camera 12 MP + 2 MP (Sony IMX386 Exmor RS + OmniVision OV2680), PDAF, single LED flash, 1080p video @30fps. Slow Motion 480p @120fps
- Front Camera: 8 MP f/2.0, 1080p video
- Connectivity: Micro USB, 3.5 mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
- Cellular: 4G LTE support, Hybrid SIM Slot, 2x nano SIM (GSM + GSM) OR 1x nano SIM and 1x MicroSD card, no VoLTE
- Battery: 3,340 mAh (non-removable)
- Power Supply: Output 5V, 2A
- Dimensions: 150.9 mm x 76.2 mm x 8.2 mm
- Weight: 162 grams
If you are interested in buying the Honor 6X, be sure to check out our full review of Honor 6X.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!